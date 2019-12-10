6 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting At Czech Republic Hospital
Officials said six people are dead and two others hurt after a shooting at a hospital in the Czech Republic.
The Prime Minister said the shooting took place in a waiting room and said the gunman opened fire at people's heads from close range.
The hospital is located about 200 miles east of Prague in Ostrava.
After an extensive manhunt, police found the suspect's car and said when they approached it, he shot and killed himself.
Officers identified the suspect as a 42-year-old man but have not released his name yet.
Officials initially released a picture online of a man in a red jacket they said was the suspect, but later said that person was actually just a witness.
Officials said people have been evacuated from the clinic, and police are boosting security across the country.
Right now, there is no word on a possible motive for the attack.