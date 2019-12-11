TPS Hosting Community Meetings About Budget Deficit
TULSA, Oklahoma - Families will have another chance on Wednesday to learn more about the financial crisis Tulsa Public Schools is facing.
TPS is working to figure out how to deal with a $20 million shortfall, and some of the districts plans have left parents with a lot of questions.
So, the district is hosting community meetings for feedback.
This evening's meeting will be the third this week. During Tuesday night's meeting Dr. Deborah Gist went through a budget redesign presentation.
The district said it wants to cut $13 to $14 million from district offices.
Its plan also calls to save $2 to $3 million by closing Wright, Mark Twain, Grimes and Jones Elementary Schools.
TPS said it could cut $3 million with changes to staffing.
Last night, families had questions ranging from why the elementary schools were closing and not high schools or middle schools to the superintendent' salary.
Wednesday's meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at East Central.
A fourth meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Webster High School.