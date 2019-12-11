Recovery Efforts On Hold After Deadly Volcanic Eruption
Recovery efforts are once again on hold following the deadly volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island two days ago.
Officials said there is a 40-60 percent chance of a second eruption within the next 24 hours, which has now forced crews to delay their recovery operations.
Officials said geothermal activity has increased to a level they haven't seen since an eruption two years ago.
Six deaths have been confirmed in Monday's eruption and the bodies of eight other people are believed to be on the island.
Yesterday, paramedics got a first-hand look at the aftermath but did not find any survivors.
Officials said 30 people are still in the hospital Wednesday, and 25 of them are in critical condition.