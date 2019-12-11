News
News On 6's Alex Cameron Talks About Reporting From Washington, DC
Wednesday, December 11th 2019, 4:43 PM CST
Updated:
Beginning January 2020, News On 6's Alex Cameron will begin a new assignment reporting full-time from Washington, D.C.
"As sad as I am to leave the noon news, I am excited to help the station step up its commitment to keeping you informed, entertained and safe," Alex said.
Roiled by impeachment proceedings and 2020 election talk, Congress still has real work to do -- on defense spending, health-care costs, energy policy and much more. There could be no more appropriate time to have someone in Washington to report on it all.