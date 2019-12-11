News
Tulsa's Kitchen 66 Program Helping Food Dreams Come True
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kitchen 66, the Tulsa food-idea incubator, is graduating another class. Eight new food dreams are coming true thanks to the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation Kitchen 66 Program.
This is year three for the Tulsa kickstart kitchen. In those years, the program has served more than 125 food entrepreneurs.
Among this class are Nom and Spice, who are really Ian Culver and Hailee Truesdell and their plant-based restaurant concept.
There's also Adriana Prieto, whose Sobremesa is a food truck concept featuring Latin flavors and specialty empanadas which she has been making with her family for years.
"What I learned from Kitchen 66 is how to run a business," she said.