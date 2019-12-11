Tulsa Police: Woman Sexually Assaulted By Teen After Being Released From Hospital
TULSA, Oklahoma - A teenager was arrested after police said he brutally raped a disoriented woman who was having trouble getting home from the hospital.
Police said they believe they got a predator off the streets and said he could become a repeat offender, so they are hoping he goes to prison.
Several people called TPD in February saying a woman was walking around the street. Close to midnight officers immediately started searching.
"She had actually been knocking on doors," said Lieutenant Jillian Phippen, Tulsa police.
The woman told police she had just been raped.
"Right there on the side of the road, behind a small storage shed and kind of up against a fence," said Phippen.
Police said the woman had just gotten out of the hospital.
"Didn't have a ride home and so she had taken a cab. She was disoriented,” said Phippen. “The cab driver couldn't find where she was going. They ended up just dropping her off."
Police said the woman wandered into a convenience store asking for a ride, when no one would help her. She left and told police a man followed her out. She said the man grabbed her, pushed her onto the ground and raped her.
"He took advantage of every aspect that was going on with her at that time," said Phippen.
Eventually officers were able to track down and arrest the suspect who they said is 17 years old. The affidavit said the suspect told police he did have sex with her, but he did not rape her because he gave her 20 dollars for a Taxi.
When asked by a detective if he thought the woman wanted to have sex with him the affidavit said that the teenager said, "how was I supposed to know? She didn't say anything."
“For us to catch somebody at this age committing crimes that are this violent, it is very important to get them off the streets now and allow the court system to work," said Phippen.
Police said the suspect’s DNA matched the DNA on the victim during her sexual assault exam. Police said the evidence does not suggest this was consensual. Police said the victim is now living in an assisted living home out of state.