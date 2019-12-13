Oklahoma Inmate Charged In Connection With Prison Fights
An Oklahoma inmate is charged in connection with prison fights that led to state-wide lockdown at all state prisons.
Justin Hill is charged with taking part in a riot for a series of fights that led to the lockdown of all Oklahoma prisons.
Court records show Hill was also charged with conspiracy, assault and battery, and taking part in gang-related crime.
The fight happened at six state prisons this past September.
Prison officials said race-based gang tension led to the violence. One inmate died, and dozens of others were hurt.
Hill was serving a five-year sentence for grand larceny at the Lawton Correctional Facility when the riot started. He's since been transferred to another prison.
Lockdowns at all six prisons were lifted in late October, which is more than a month after the fights started.
The charges against Hill were filed Monday. Those documents didn't list an attorney for him.