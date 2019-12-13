Tulsa Honor Academy Expanding Middle & High School
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Honor Academy is moving and expanding its charter middle and high school.
The city's zoning documents show plans to start the high school near 15th and Sheridan next August, and they plan to have more than 500 students enrolled.
Tulsa Honor Academy will then move its middle school to join the high school in a couple of years.
TPS approved plans a few weeks ago to expand the honor academy to high school grades. Right now, the school operates in two buildings and only serves 5th through 8th grades.
Leaders said their largely low income students come from homes where parents feel they're not being well served in most Tulsa schools.
Zoning documents show the renovation project will be about $4 million, and they have $1.5 million already; so, they're able to get started.