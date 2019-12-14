News
Woman Struck By Car After Attacking Person Outside Of Dispensary
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a woman is in critical condition after a hit and run near 11th and Memorial.
Officers say the woman and a friend attacked a man in a dispensary parking lot Friday night around 10:30. Police say the man ran across Memorial and as the woman chased him across the street she was struck by a car.
TPD says the woman has life-threatening injuries and her friend ran away after the incident. Police have not yet released information about the vehicle that struck the woman.