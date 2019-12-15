News
Freezing Drizzle, Light Sleet, Snow Possible As Wintry Mix Continues In Tulsa
A light wintry mix will continue to move throughout the state Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Patchy freezing drizzle is possible north of Interstate 44 through midnight.
Slick spots on bridges and overpasses are possible Monday morning from Tulsa and other parts of northern Oklahoma, primarily in the counties with an issued travel advisory.
A final batch of freezing drizzle, sleet and light snow is expected by midday Monday for northeast Oklahoma with a dusting possible near the Oklahoma-Kansas border.
Temperatures will remain near or just below freezing through Monday with a wind chill in the 20s.
