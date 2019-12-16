News
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted May Be In Tulsa, Muskogee
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.
Demonte Ball is wanted for failing to appear in court after not complying with the terms of his supervised release. Bell was convicted of threatening to kill someone to prevent them from talking to law enforcement.
He is believed to be in the Tulsa or Muskogee area and is a member of the Hoover Crips.
If you know where he might be call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-877-WANTED2.