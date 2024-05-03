May The 4th Be With You: Local Man Shares Part Of His Elaborate Star Wars Collection

Josh Venable was just 5 when he saw The Empire Strikes Back in theaters and he became one of the most dedicated fans on the planet. He joins us ahead of "May the 4th Be With You" Day with some of the memorabilia he's collected over time.

By: News On 6

He has seen each of the films in the first trilogy over a thousand times. During the holidays, it is tradition to watch Star Wars Christmas Special.

He has collected hundreds of Star Wars action figures that he displays in a room in his house.

Josh joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with a few items from his collection to celebrate the upcoming "May the 4th Be With You" Day.