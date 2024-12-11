Tulsa Troupe Brings Immersive Theater To Life

American Immersion Theater's Tulsa troupe offers interactive, immersive performances where guests become part of the show, providing unique murder mystery experiences at a variety of venues.

By: News On 6

The American Immersion Theater (AIT), the second-largest acting company in the country, specializes in immersive experiences where guests become part of the show. The Tulsa troupe, led by director Christina McCrone, has been entertaining audiences for three years.

Unlike traditional theater, AIT performances invite full participation. The troupe stages interactive shows at venues ranging from living rooms to hotel ballrooms, creating unique events tailored to the audience. Popular options include the 1920s-themed Death of a Gangster and the wedding-centric Til Death Do Us Part.

Image Provided By: American Immersion Theater

The company gained additional recognition earlier this year when founder and CEO Scott Cramton appeared on Shark Tank. Horror film producer Jason Blum offered to partner with AIT, a deal Cramton accepted.

AIT performances typically center around murder mysteries, where guests collaborate as detectives to solve a fictional crime. The company offers about 10 shows, catering to both family-friendly and adult audiences.

Image Provided By: American Immersion Theater

Bookings can be made online at murdermysteryco.com or by contacting the event planning team.

For more information, follow the troupe on Facebook at The Murder Mystery Company or check out the latest updates on Instagram at @themurdermysterycompany.