Some morning clouds will be lingering for the next few hours before eroding as dry air moves across the area. This will support a mostly sunny midday to afternoon, but cold conditions will remain. The Tulsa metro, and surrounding areas, will start in the 20s this morning before gradually moving back into the lower to mid-40s this afternoon. The pattern will bring another system near the state by late this week but the odds for any significant weather will remain very low. We may experience a few showers Friday across southeastern OK but the odds for any higher chances appear rather low at this moment. We also continue to think a warming trend will arrive with daytime highs topping out in the lower 50s Wednesday through Friday and into the upper 50s by Saturday, and into the lower 60s Sunday. The early outlook for Christmas will mention a storm system nearing but with no threats of wintry weather or cold conditions. Temperatures may drop some after Christmas, but the Christmas Day projections support highs in the 50s or lower 60s along with a few showers or storms.