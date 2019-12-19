Tulsa City Leaders Celebrate Launch Of Aero Bus Service
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa city leaders are celebrating the launch of the new Aero Bus Rapid Transit service. The service has already been running for a few weeks now, but city leaders held an official ribbon cutting ceremony December 19.
The buses run along Peoria Avenue from 54th Street North to 81st Street South.
The goal is to reduce travel times, with the services running every 15 minutes.
"Every Tulsan should be able to access other parts of the city easily as possible, and this really opens up an entire Peoria corridor - its the most populated part of our city for all Tulsans," said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
The bus stations have real-time arrival signs, sheltered seats and bicycle racks. The buses even have on-board Wifi.
The city is offering free rides through January 2nd.