Fatal Wreck Involving Cattle Truck Reported Near Kellyville
Friday, December 20th 2019, 5:10 PM CST
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Bristow woman was killed when she hit a cattle truck head-on while driving on Route 66 Friday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Reagan Ballard was killed around 11:36 a.m.
Ballard was eastbound on the highway about three miles west of Kellyville when she went left of center, a collision report said.
She hit a tractor trailer driven by Bristow resident Jeffrey Dean Webb, 46. Webb was taken to the hospital where he is said to be stable with internal injuries.
Troopers said they don't know why the 27-year-old woman went left of center, but they are investigating the wreck.