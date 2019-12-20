Broken Arrow Faculty Provides Christmas For Family
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Douglas Whiting is raising his children along with his grandchildren, who he adopted after his daughter died back in 2016. The kids all go to Broken Arrow schools. That’s where the donations started.
"Money is tight when you've got eight kids," said Whiting.
"I told my counselor just how it is at home and how the struggle is for my family since my grandpa has all of us kids," said Khloe Whiting, Broken Arrow sophomore.
Khloe said she never dreamed they would get so much help.
"We had to take it a step further. When you know that they've got all these kids that aren't going to have anything for Christmas," said Michelle Hall, the Broken Arrow High School attendance secretary.
From food to toys, bikes and clothes. Khloe was the first to see all the gifts stacked up in the attendance office before the holiday haul was delivered to their home.
"She was very emotional, very thankful, very gracious. She mainly was just concerned about her smaller siblings,” said Broken Arrow High School coach Denny Beach.
As volunteers brought in more and more presents to their home you could barely see their Christmas tree, but this family knows the best gifts they got this Christmas is the love and support of their community.
"The best feeling in the world. My kids are going to be fed. They've got gifts. I can't do it without help," said Whiting.