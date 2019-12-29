Lamb was a superstar for the Big 12 champions in 2019. He caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a consensus All-American for the Sooners. He was also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver. Lam had 65 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 to go along with 807 yards and seven touchdowns during his first season in 2017.