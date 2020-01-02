Tulsa Police: 3 Arrested In First Homicide Of 2020
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrested a man and two teenagers accused of Tulsa's first homicide of the year.
Investigators said Hillary Talbert, 14-year-old Trenton Talbert and 15-year old Jesse Webb are in custody after being accused of involvement in the murder of Darrell Hope.
The shooting happened outside Hope's home near 15th and Garnett.
Police said the arrests are a result of community policing.
Detectives were able to track down the car that a witness spotted leaving the area just after the shooting.
"Something was different about the driver’s window but there was tape on it," Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
Pierce said police spread out in the area and found the car parked at a home.
"They did a search warrant on that residence and that vehicle. They were able to locate the murder weapon in the home of one of the suspects," Pierce said.
Investigators said they believe Hillary Talbert and the two teenagers knew Darrell Hope from the neighborhood.
Witnesses told detectives Hope was going to get cigarettes.
Neighbors told police they heard a commotion followed by gunshots but were too scared to go outside to see what was happening.
About 30 minutes later, someone walking by found Hope lying in the street bleeding and called 911. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
"Last night they had no evidence, no information from any individuals about suspects," Pierce said.
Pierce said they were able to solve this case quickly because people were willing to talk to police.
That's shown through last year’s statistics. She said there were 62 homicides in Tulsa in 2019, and police were able to solve 60 of them.
"I think it also goes toward all of our efforts in community policing and getting the community to trust us and talk to us," Pierce said.
Hillary Talbert has been to prison before for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.