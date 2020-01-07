Sapulpa City Leaders Hold Town Hall For Upcoming Bond Vote
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Next week, Sapulpa voters will decide on millions of dollars of improvements to the city after city leaders held two town hall meetings on January 7 to discuss what's at stake.
"My purpose today is not to convince you to vote for or against any proposition. It is simply to convey information," said David Widdoes, the city attorney, who spoke at Tuesday’s town hall.
Six propositions make up the more than $40 million general obligation bond, which includes streets, bridge replacements, a new community park, and a new recreation center.
Proposition 2 would provide almost $6 million to improve the police and the fire departments.
Fire Chief David Taylor said they need several things.
"We're just experiencing a lot of maintenance problems,” said Taylor. “Things that are very costly."
Taylor said they need to refurbish two fire trucks that are now 14 years old and need work.
They're also looking to replace Fire Station 3, which is more than 40 years old.
"The trucks that we have now are a lot larger and it's harder to get in and out of that fire station. We've had a lot of plumbing problems," said Taylor.
Money from that proposition would also go to the first phase of a new fire training facility.
City leaders said if all six propositions pass, taxes would go up by a few dollars per month.
They also said your homeowner’s insurance could go down with a better ISO rating from public safety upgrades.
It will be up to voters on January 14 to decide.
To learn more about the propositions, click here.