News
Puerto Rico Under State Of Emergency After Earthquakes
Puerto Rico is under a state of emergency following two days of powerful earthquakes.
At least one death has been reported following those earthquakes, and Wednesday morning there are widespread power outages and damage.
Officials said there have been more than 900 tremors in Puerto Rico since December 28th.
Officials said nearly 750 people are now staying in government shelters after Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake. Some said it felt like an explosion.
The Governor is urging people to remain calm but prepare for more earthquakes.
The Governor also acknowledged that Puerto Rico doesn't have an earthquake preparedness plan.