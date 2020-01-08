More Victims Sought In Oklahoma City-Area Construction Fraud Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a 10-count felony indictment against a husband and wife accused of home repair fraud and embezzlement. The charges state the couple took more than $313,000 from 10 victims.
The A.G.'s office said Bobby and Crystal Smith owned Ultimate Roofing and Construction and requested money from victims up front for projects, then either never started the work or began it but did not complete it.
They said in other cases, the Smiths completed the work but did not pay for the materials, which resulted in liens being placed on victims’ homes and businesses.
Prosecutors said they are concerned there are more victims out there. Anyone who did business with Ultimate Roofing and Construction or is trying to get in touch with the Smiths regarding jobs they were hired to do, should call the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.
The A.G.'s office also urged people who had work done by the Smiths or their company to make sure no liens have been filed on their properties. To find if there are any liens placed on a property, search the county clerk’s online database, visit the county clerk’s office in person or contact a title company.