"When I first saw it, I have to admit, I was a bit nervous that it was not the strongest thing we could do," Jayapal said on Capitol Hill. However, a joint resolution would need a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate, which is not needed for a concurrent resolution. She said a concurrent resolution was "the best way to send a message that doesn't get undermined by the president."

"I now actually think it's a stronger way to send a message than ending up relying on the president, because what we're really saying is, 'Look, we've got bicameral, bipartisan support to rein you in and make sure you follow the Constitution and respect our powers,'" Jayapal said.

However, a Democratic lawmaker who voted against the resolution argued Mr. Trump had the authority to order the strike on Soleimani.

"President Trump was justified in killing a terrorist who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of American servicemembers and was in the process of planning to kill more," said Congressman Max Rose in a statement. "Unfortunately, today's War Powers Resolution is a non-binding resolution that simply restates existing law and sends the message that war is imminent. I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace and therefore will not support this resolution."

Republican Congressman Mark Meadows excoriated Democrats in a speech on the House floor, saying that all Americans should be glad that Soleimani is dead, and slammed the "nonbinding resolution that is nothing more than a press release." He also suggested that Democrats were unpatriotic by opposing the strike against Soleimani.

"I would ask my colleagues opposite how many Americans does a terrorist have to kill before they join with us," Meadows asked Democrats. "All this does is it emboldens our enemies, to suggest that Americans are divided."

What comes next

Efforts to restrict Mr. Trump's authority face dimmer prospects in the Senate, but cracks in the president's support among Republican senators began to emerge Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah fumed to reporters after a briefing by top administration officials about the strike that killed Soleimani and the intelligence underlying the legal justification for taking him out. Lee said the officials' presentation was so inadequate that it convinced him to support a similar war powers resolution backed by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine. Lee called the briefing "probably the worst briefing at least on a military issue I've seen," saying it was "insulting."

"They had to leave after 75 minutes while in the process of telling us we need to be good little boys and girls and not debate this in public," Lee said. Republican Senator Rand Paul also said the inadequacy of the briefing had convinced him to support Kaine's war powers measure. Unlike the resolution in the House, Kaine is proposing a joint resolution.

Pelosi said Wednesday that the House may soon consider legislation to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force, as well as additional legislation to prevent the president from spending funds on hostilities with Iran without explicit congressional authorization.

Stefan Becket and Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.