Tulsa Police: 3 Arrested After Stealing Beer For Resale
TULSA, Oklahoma - Three men are in jail after being accused of stealing beer and selling it to another store.
Tulsa police said surveillance video shows the men stealing beer from a QuikTrip along Sheridan and later selling it to the clerk at the King's Mart near 11th and Memorial.
Investigators also said the car the suspects used belonged to a woman who left it with one of the men for repairs, but he kept telling her it wasn't working while he was driving it personally.
Officers said the King's Mart clerk could also face charges and the store could lose its alcohol license.