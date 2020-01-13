At Least 12 Killed In Severe Storms Across The Country
More deaths have been confirmed following a severe storm system that moved through the south.
This is the same severe storm system that produced tornado warnings in Oklahoma on Friday. Even though Oklahoma missed the worst of the damage those storms turned deadly in the states to our south. At least 12 people are dead and at least nine tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down.
Officials say the storms wiped out power for more than 230,000 people and to the north fast-moving floods near Saginaw, Michigan caused major problems for drivers.
On Saturday, a tornado touched down in Tuscaloosa Alabama killing at least three people and leaving a trail of debris. From the air, you can also see the destruction in northwest Louisiana. The National Weather Service says the EF-2 tornado that touched down had 135 mph winds and left a trail of destruction for nearly 25 miles.