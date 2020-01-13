News
Tulsa Tech To Host Aerospace Career Fair
TULSA, Oklahoma - A career fair will be held this week for folks interested in working in the aerospace industry.
Some of Oklahoma's leading aerospace companies will be at Tulsa Tech's Riverside Campus on Wednesday to discuss open positions in the industry and some will even hold on-the-spot interviews.
Aerospace is the second largest industry in Oklahoma. The career fair begins at 10 am Wednesday and is open to everyone from high school students to senior engineers.