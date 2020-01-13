Most Wanted Suspect Tried To Strangle Girlfriend In Tulsa County, Marshals Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. Timothy Yarnell is wanted by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Marshals said Yarnell escaped from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma County on January 6. They said the next day he assaulted, strangled and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in Tulsa County.
Yarnell was last seen driving a charcoal-colored, 2018 Dodge Journey with Oklahoma tag JJC-052. Authorities said he is known to frequent casinos.
Yarnell has a criminal history in Tulsa and Rogers County officers said includes burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, drug possession and false impersonation.
Authorities said Yarnell should be considered armed and dangerous and said he's even made several threats to have a shootout with officers if approached.
If you know where he is, call 911 or notify Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.