Yale Police: Silver Alert Issued For Man With Mental Disability
Tuesday, January 14th 2020, 5:15 PM CST
Yale, OKLAHOMA - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, Yale police say.
According to police, Hulen Green Stout was last seen at his daughter's residence in Yale at 2 p.m. January 14 and was supposed to be heading to his son's shop in the Drumright area.
Stout is described as a white male, 82 years old. He is 5'8" and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with dark blue pants.
He is known to be driving a light blue 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with the license plate IZD388.