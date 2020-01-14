Berryhill Teacher Arrested On Rape Complaint
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Berryhill teacher has been arrested on a complaint of first-degree rape, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Joyce Churchwell was arrested in an investigation TCSO said began December 17.
Deputies said Churchwell was communicating over Snapchat with a male who was once enrolled as a student at Berryhill Public Schools. Authorities said the teacher asked the student to meet up for a sexual encounter at her home.
TCSO is asking for anyone else who has communicated with Churchwell on Snapchat to come forward.
Churchwell is a middle school math and computer teacher as well as a volleyball coach, according to the school website.
This is a developing story. Check back to News On 6 and NewsOn6.com for more.