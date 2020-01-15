Tulsa Woman Charged With Murder Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman charged with murder for shooting and killing a customer at a fast-food restaurant pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Deionna Young's jury trial was scheduled for this past Monday, but court records show she entered a guilty plea and waived her right to a trial.
A judge then sentenced Young to 25 years in prison for first degree manslaughter.
Young was arrested last March after she shot 25-year-old Desean Tallent in the chest.
Police said it started with an argument at the Arby's near 41st Street and Garnett and ended with a crash at a nearby Walmart.
Officers said Tallent threatened Young while she was was working as a manager at the restaurant and spit on her.
Tallent then left the restaurant, but came back about an hour later. Young got in her own car and followed him out of the parking lot. Police said Young then shot her gun once at Tallent's SUV and went back to work. Tallent kept driving and crashed into a vending machine at the Walmart. He later died at the hospital.
Court records show that Young will get credit for time served.