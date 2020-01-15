Just beyond that fence is the headstone of Willie Cravens, a longtime Sextant, or manager, of Oaklawn. Darrin Cravens, his grandson, wonders if his grandfather chose his burial spot purposely next to the spot where victims of the massacre are believed to have been buried. A recent scan by archaeologists from the University of Oklahoma added credence to the stories by indicating disturbed soil and evidence of a filled in trench.