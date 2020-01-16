News
TPS Notifies Education Service Center Workers About Layoffs In June
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 has learned Tulsa Public Schools has started notifying employees at the district's Education Service Center about layoffs coming in June.
TPS said the layoffs are due to the district's $20 million budget shortfall for the next school year.
We don't know how many people are losing their jobs. The district said they cannot talk about the layoffs until the process is over.
Next week, the school board will vote on whether to close four elementary schools which would save several more millions.