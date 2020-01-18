News
Tulsa Man Accused Of Assaulting 88-Year-Old Grandfather
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting his 88-year-old grandfather.
Officers say on Thursday morning Swift violently beat, bound, and gagged his grandfather, and then robbed him and stole his grandfather's Honda. Friday night patrol officers found that stolen Honda at a motel near 79th east avenue.
Officers say they executed a traffic stop and Swift willingly went into custody. Tulsa Police say the investigation was conducted quickly due to the severity of the violence and that Swift has been charged with robbery, kidnapping, and domestic assault.