By RYAN ABER

Associated Press

Brady Manek scored a career-high 31 points to lead Oklahoma to an 83-63 win over TCU on Saturday. Coming off a disappointing shooting performance in a loss to Kansas on Tuesday, Manek came out firing against the Horned Frogs. He scored 15 of his points in the first half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 3:02 before the break to help the Sooners extend their lead from five to 12 in the closing minutes of the half. Desmond Bane led the Horned Frogs with 12 points and Jaedone LeDee added 11 off the bench.