Thousands Expected At Tulsa's 41st Annual MLK Parade
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's the 41st year for Tulsa's MLK Parade, and thousands of people are expected to brave the cold to celebrate Doctor King's legacy.
Organizers said that this is always one of the largest MLK parades in the nation and staging will start in the next couple of hours.
There are always several thousand people who come out for the parade and schools, businesses and organizations are working on floats celebrating this year's theme, which is "2020 Vision: The Dream Seen Clearly."
Last week, the MLK Commemorative Society hosted several student-oriented activities leading up to MLK Day, including dance, essay and speech events.
Chris Payne With the MLK Commemorative Society said ""I think young people really, really do engage with Dr. King's messages. Having read the essays they wrote, you can tell these are subjects kids really care about."
If you're headed downtown, you can expect closures throughout the day.
These streets in the Greenwood District and north of the IDL will shut down, with the first closures starting at 5:30 a.m. and the last roads reopening at 2 p.m.