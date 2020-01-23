Investigation Continues After Abandoned Tulsa Motel Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - An abandoned motel near 11th Street and Garnett caught fire Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.
Crews said when they got on scene, the Economy Inn smoke and flames were coming out of the motel.
After putting the fire out, crews said they started searching all of the rooms because they found walls had been knocked down allowing people to walk from room to room.
Crews said all of the doors were boarded up to keep people out, but they found out people had been inside.
fire investigators took two people into custody who were seen leaving the opposite end of the motel.
One of those two people had a warrant for their arrest.
Officials are still investigating what started the fire.
Officials also said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after cutting himself.