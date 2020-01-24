News
Tulsa Gas Leak Closes 11th & Mingo Friday Afternoon
Friday, January 24th 2020, 2:10 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa emergency crews are responding to a gas line leak in the 9500 block of East 11th Street, just west of Mingo. The intersection is blocked at this time.
It's a significant leak with a visible plume. Gas is spewing up near a nearby creek, and Tulsa Police said there was a piece of heavy equipment in the creek cleaning out silt.
The public is encouraged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back to NewsOn6.com for more.