Creek Co. Deputies Investigating After Horses Found Dead
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Creek County deputies are investigating after some railroad workers said they found dead horses on a property near Milfay.
A Green Country man said he noticed the horses possibly tied up and left for dead. He said he felt he had to do something.
Tony Clark loves horses and said seeing the horses struck a nerve.
"Some of my coworkers noticed dead horses before I did," Clark said.
Clark said he saw several horses that appeared to be left for dead on a property in Milfay. He said he could only see them because he was working nearby, but they weren't visible from the roads.
"It appears one is tied to a tree by the hind leg," Clark said.
He said his coworkers reached out to the sheriff's office for answers.
Investigators said they went to the property last night and took photos.
Now they're trying to determine whether this is a criminal case.
"Nobody wants to see animals mistreated," said Clark.
Clark said anytime people notice something that seems off, they need to speak up.
"If they didn't want to take care of them, they could have re-homed them," said Clark.
The sheriff's office said they're still early in their investigation.