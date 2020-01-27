Tulsa Woman Says Mail Thief Makes Off With Her Car Payment Check
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman wants to warn others after catching a man on camera swiping her car payment from her front porch.
Brittney Jones said she put her car payment in her mailbox, and only hours later her doorbell camera caught someone stealing it.
"I put mail out like I've done 100 times," Jones said.
Jones said after that, she left for work and so did her husband.
"He said, 'did you put the mail out this morning?' I said, 'yeah, why?'" Jones said.
She said her husband called her after seeing their doorbell camera.
A man walks up to their doorstep, attempts to knock, and then her $350 car payment was gone in a single swipe.
"He sent me the video. I was just so mad,” Jones said.
Jones is a second-grade teacher in Catoosa.
"I was thinking, I'm a teacher and I need the money," she said.
She said she called her bank then made a police report.
"It’s unfortunate people have to worry about these sort of things," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce.
Pierce said suspects will often wash the checks and try to forge them. That would mean felony charges of forgery. She said stealing mail is a federal crime.
"It's sad we can't put it out in our home, on our porch," said Jones.
She said she'll now be making the extra trip to make sure her mail is safe.
"We will be taking out mail to the post office from now on," Jones said.
Police said make payments online if it’s possible or drop checks off directly at the post office.
If you've been a victim of mail theft, visit here to make a report.