OKC Police Release Video Of Suspected Child Burglar
Tuesday, January 28th 2020, 10:32 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department released a homeowner's front door video of a suspected burglar Tuesday morning.
The OKCPD's Facebook post shows a video of a young child knocking on the door several times wearing a gray and red hoodie shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night in northwest Oklahoma City. He tries to shield his face away from the video doorbell.
According to police, the child and another juvenile threw a brick through a window, went inside and burglarized the home.
If you recognize the child in the video, police said to call CrimeStoppers at 405-235-7300.