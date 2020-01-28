Tulsa Hazmat Firefighters Train With Oklahoma National Guard
TULSA, Oklahoma - Members of the Tulsa Fire Department are getting special training this week with the help of the Army National Guard.
The department's hazmat team is partnering with the 63rd Civil Support Team to prepare for all types of hazardous situations.
The training is to better prepare first responders for biological, chemical, nuclear and radiological threats, like a terroristic attack or other major event.
On Tuesday, members of Tulsa Fire's Hazardous Materials Team met up for the drill, which included a fake situation that was dynamic and changing.
The fire department used their drill tower as a mock office building, and a mock event was set up. Academy students were used as actors and simulated a situation where there was a chemical exposure.
Firefighters practiced interviewing victims and assessing the situation before calling in additional help, which included the Army National Guard, based in Norman.
Their 63rd Civil Support Team came up today to also practice, in case they're called for a major disaster here in Tulsa and are needed for support.
"Our specific mission is to respond to weapons of mass destruction or natural disaster incidents,” said Major Barrett Alexander, the deputy commander for the 63rd Civil Support Team.
“We have a ropes team, search rescue, we have mobile laboratory. We have a mobile command suite and communication suite."
This training will last about two days. They'll be back at the training facility on Thursday.