Bixby Teacher Competes In National Math Song Competition
Wednesday, January 29th 2020, 9:10 PM CST
BIXBY, Oklahoma - A Bixby teacher is trying to continue competing in a national math contest.
Simon MacFarlane is an eighth-grade math teacher at Bixby Middle School and needs to be voted into the top five to continue the NCTM National Math Song Contest. MacFarlane is currently in 6th place.
You can watch and vote for his song "Nice Nice Functions" by clicking here.
Voting ends February 1.