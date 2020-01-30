Former Cleveland Dispatcher, Firefighter Arrested Accused Of Sharing Confidential Info
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Pawnee County deputies arrested 29-year-old James “JP” Palkovich Jr. the evening of January 30.
Palkovich Jr. is a former Cleveland dispatcher and firefighter accused of leaking confidential law enforcement information to the public.
Cleveland Police Chief Clint Stout said an investigation found “significant merit to the allegations” along with other possible criminal activity and asked the sheriff’s office to take over the investigation.
Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters said Palkovich Jr. shared information that put officer lives in great danger in exchange for personal favors.
The sheriff said the suspect had worked as a Cleveland dispatcher and firefighter for less than a year. Stout said Palkovich has not been employed with the city since October 31st.
Palkovich is facing five charges of “disclosing contents of communication in violation of the security of Communications act.”