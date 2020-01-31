News
AG Mike Hunter Announces New Prescription Drug Safety Course For High School Students
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter (AP photo)
OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General Mike Hunter will joins Walmart executive, EVERFI and Oklahoma City Public School leaders to announce a new interactive prescription drug safety course for high school students.
The event will be held Friday, at 9:30 a.m. at Capitol Hill High School and there will be a demonstration of the new program.
This is a developing story.