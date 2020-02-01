News
UPDATE: Escaped Prisoner Arrested In Tulsa
Saturday, February 1st 2020, 6:52 AM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they've arrested a prison escapee who had felony warrants for rape and kidnapping.
Officers say a security guard saw Darryl Lamont Sanders at the QuikTrip near 46th Street North and Lewis early Saturday morning. Sanders left the store with another man and led officers on a short car and foot chase through the woods.
An officer and his K-9 found Sanders a short time later. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail right now.