TPD's New Chief Starts First Week On The Job
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's new police chief will start his first work-week in his new role on Monday.
Mayor G.T. Bynum named Major Wendell Franklin Police Chief after Chuck Jordan announced his retirement last month.
Chief Franklin has said in his new role he wants to use data to address crime and be more transparent with the public.
Now, it is time for Major Wendell Franklin to take the reigns.
Franklin has been with TPD for 23 years and is not only the city's 40th chief, but he's also the departments first African American police chief.
Mayor Bynum has praised Franklin for his strong community policing successes and his tough, but fair, leadership. That's a big reason why he chose Franklin.
Franklin has commanded officers in all three TPD departments.
He served as a captain in the Mingo Valley Division, Division Commander over the Riverside Division and the Gilcrease Division.