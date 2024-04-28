Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed Across Oklahoma Overnight

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

There were several tornados and thunderstorms across the state of Oklahoma overnight, with storms lasting all day Saturday into Sunday.

Just after 1 a.m. a tornado moved across McIntosh County and Eufaula moving east toward Duchess Landing and eventually Porum. The full severity of the storm has not been determined at this point. Emergency management crews have been working to assess any possible damage.

A confirmed tornado touched down in the area of Wagoner, Oklahoma around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, and continued toward Toppers and Fort Gibson Lake. Early reports have not indicated any major damage along this line, but crews continue searching. There are some power poles down, and emergency crews have closed some roads on the south side of Wagoner.

A tornado was confirmed to be on the ground near the Morris, Oklahoma area. It moved Northeast toward Boyton, Midway, Eram, and Jamesville. Okmulgee County Emergency Management reported that the Town of Morris has multiple power lines and power poles down. Search and rescue is ongoing and the county is clearing debris from the roadways.

Because of the significant damage across the state, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency declaration for 12 counties early Sunday.

The counties included in that declaration include Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne and Pontotoc.

The declaration suspends the rules for "size and weight permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies critical to recovery efforts, emergency relief, and power restoration," according to a press release issued Sunday morning.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

