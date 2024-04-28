Power Poles Knocked Down, Building Damaged After Tornado Touches Down Near Morris

A tornado passed through the area of Morris, Oklahoma overnight.

By: News On 6

The storm knocked down some power poles, and trees and damaged at least one gas station. The tornado started just after midnight near the Northeast part of town.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management reported;

"The Town of Morris has multiple power lines and power poles down. Search and rescue is ongoing and the county is clearing debris from the roadways."

