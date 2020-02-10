Family Remembers Student Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Moore High School
MOORE, Oklahoma - On Monday, Loved ones will gather to remember one of the two young victims killed in a hit-and-run crash near Moore High School last week.
A visitation for Rachel Freeman will happen at 6 p.m. Monday evening at the Ireland Funeral Home in Moore.
Her funeral is set for Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Moore at 11 a.m.
Rachel and another student, Yuridia Martinez, were killed last Monday while running on a school sidewalk. Four other students were hurt.
Max Townsend is accused of running over those six students as they ran in front of Moore High School.
He's since been charged with manslaughter in the deaths of both teens as well as 12 other charges.
Officials said the crash happened one day after Townsend's son was killed in a traffic accident.
Prosecutors believe Townsend had stayed up drinking after his shift ended at 2 a.m. to mourn his son.
Officials said Townsend was going about 65 in a 20 MPH zone.
Townsend's next hearing is scheduled for February 18th.