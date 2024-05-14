Patient Services Impacted By Ransomware Attack On Ascension St. John

The Ascension Healthcare System said it is trying to resolve a ransomware attack that is impacting locations across the country, including the Tulsa area.

By: News On 6

The Ascension Healthcare System said it is trying to resolve a ransomware attack that is impacting locations across the country. That includes St. John Medical Center in Tulsa and physician clinics in our area.

Ascension said many of its systems are still down Tuesday morning. While the company is working to restore its network, patient services are being impacted.

Ascension said all St. John hospitals and physician offices are open in Oklahoma. However, all offices are using manual and paper-based records systems. That means you may have to wait longer or spend more time at the office than usual.

Ascension said some prescription pharmacies are not operational right now.

Emergency rooms are open, but Ascension said certain locations are diverting ambulances for specific medical cases.

News On 6 spoke with an Ascension employee who said office phones are not working and patient meal orders are being completed by hand, which is causing delays.

We received an internal email sent to Ascension employees, which said workers will be paid as normal this Friday.

A big question is whether any patient information was compromised. Ascension said it's still investigating and will notify patients if any sensitive information was affected.

At this time, Ascension is not releasing any timeline for when its network will be operational.